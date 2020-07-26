Anti-corruption advocacy group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has asked the National Assembly to furnish it with the reports of various corruption probes it has carried out as part of its oversight functions on government agencies since the return to democracy in 1999.

In a Freedom of Information request signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oludare, SERAP said it would like to know the number of corruption probes so far undertaken by the National Assembly; the number of such probes that have resulted in an indictment and the names of individuals or corporate bodies so indicted.

SERAP said it believes that the National Assembly ought to have, over the years, been forwarding to anti-graft agencies the reports of its corruption probes that have resulted in an indictment.

The group said it was demanding the results of the corruption probes to test whether or not the multitude of corruption probes so far conducted by the National Assembly were not politically-motivated and initiated to serve the personal interest.

It said, “SERAP is concerned about the systemic and widespread corruption allegations in MDAs and among high-ranking public officials, and the negative impacts on socio-economic development, as well as access of Nigerians to public goods and services, including quality education, adequate healthcare, clean water and regular electricity supply.