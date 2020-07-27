The National Youth Council of Nigeria has presented what it claims is a document containing the list of members of the national assembly who allegedly got over bloated and unexecuted contracts from the Niger Delta Development Commission.

President of the Youth Council, Solomon Adodo, said the document was gotten from the National Assembly, but the Minister of Niger Delta failed to make it public because he privately obtained it from forensic auditors.

He insisted the decision by speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, to allegedly cover up his colleagues is unfair to the fight against corruption, quest for transparency, and to the commonwealth of Nigeria.