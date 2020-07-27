The Peoples Democratic Party has called on security agencies to immediately unravel those behind the attack on its members outside the palace of the Benin monarch, Oba Ewuare lI on Saturday.

Chairman of the party in the South-South and State Campaign Council, Dan Orbih made the call during a news conference at the campaign secretariat of the Governorship candidate in Benin, the Edo State capital.

Mr Orbih claimed the situation was targeted at the convoy of the leadership of the party with over seven Governors, Federal Lawmakers and other dignitaries who accompanied Governor Godwin Obaseki to the palace to receive the royal blessings ahead of the election.

Dan Orbih warned political actors not to unleash violence on the State because of the Governorship election.

He reiterated that the candidate of the PDP has distinguished himself in the area of infrastructure, human and capacity development in the State, and will not allow detractors to have their way as the party is focused on winning the election.

With campaigns starting in earnest, many would like to see political parties play by the rules without resorting to violence.