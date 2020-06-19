Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has described late Senator Adebayo Osinowo as a man of many parts.

He said this when paid the family a condolence visit in lagos on Friday.

In Company of the All progressive Congress Lagos chairman, members of House of Representatives and State House of Assembly among other party chieftains and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, Governor Sanwo-Olu paid a visit to the Osinowo family in their Lagos home.

The governor who spoke on behalf of all the sympathisers said his death comes at a time when the State and indeed the entire nation had just started benefiting from his wealth of political and administrative experience.

He urged people to emulate the late senator who wore many caps when he was alive. He described him as a core party man, staunch Muslim and a good father to his children.

Late Senator Sikiru Adebayo Osinowo, who represented Lagos East Senatorial District at the Upper Legislative Chamber of the National Assembly, was aged 64.