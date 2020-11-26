The People’s Democratic Party in Adamawa state has asked senate president, Ahmed Lawan to declare the seat of Senator Elisha Abbo vacant following his defection to the All Progressives Congress.

Speaking to journalists in Yola, the party’s state chairman, Tahiru Shehu said that his defection is unconditional, noting that it did not come to them as a surprise because of his antecedent.

He described Senator Abbo as an APC mole in PDP, describing him as a political liability to the PDP as he did not command grassroot support.

The party chairman added that PDP will make a good fortune in 2023 general election without Abbo.