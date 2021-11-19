Senate Transmits Electoral Act Amended Bill 2021 to Presidential Buhari

The Senate has transmitted the Electoral Act amendment Bill 2021 to President Muhammadu Buhari for his assent.

The two Chambers of the National Assembly recently passed the bill after a conference meeting to iron out the inconsistencies in the separate bills passed by both chambers.

The transmission of the bill to President Muhammadu Buhari was contained in note signed by the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu on National Assembly Matters, Senate, Senator Babajide Omoworare.

