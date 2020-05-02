The senate will resume plenary on Tuesday, May 5

This new resumption date is contained in a memo signed by the clerk, Nelson Ayewoh, directing all lawmakers to resume sitting at 10am.

Staff and legislators’ aides are still advised to work from home until their attention is needed at the assembly.

The senate had its first sitting after a long break caused by the pandemic on Tuesday, where it made few adjustments to the eight hundred and fifty billion naira loan request by President Buhari to reflect the current economic realities.