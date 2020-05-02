The Enugu state government has announced a fourth case of the Coronavirus.

The fourth case was reported to have travelled from Lagos to Enugu in the period of lockdown, later took ill, subsequently reported to a mission hospital, that later alert the state Covid 19 response team.

The state commissioner for health, Emmanuel Ikechukwu disclosed this in a press statement on Saturday in Enugu.

The state government also confirmed that some of the suspected cases of Covid-19 sent to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), one of the results came out positive for Coronavirus Disease.

This means four cases have tested positive for Coronavirus, two have been discharged and two persons are currently receiving treatment at one of the treatment and isolation centres in the state.

The commissioner for health advised residents not to jettison the protocols announced by the W.H.O as measures to flatten the spreading of the curve, he also informed that greater vigilance has been intensified to ensure all ports of entry into the state are effectively managed for safety of the residents in the state .