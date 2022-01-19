Senate Removes Direct Primaries, passes Electoral Act

The Senate has removed the Contentious clause 84 from the Electoral Act Amendment Bill .

The Clause which imposes Direct Primaries on Political Parties was expunged at Wednesday’s Plenary after the upper legislative house dissolved into the Committee of a whole to Consider President Buhari’s Observations on the Electoral Bill.

The Senate made the necessary amendments in accordance with Order 87 subsection (C) of the Senate Standing orders.

President of the Senate says other observations sighted by other lawmakers will be reflected at the Administrative level before it is sent to President Buhari for assent .