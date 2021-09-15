Breaking News

Senate President Swears In Jarigbe to Represent Cross River North

Latest Breaking News from Nigeria's Senate : President of the Senate Swears in Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe for Cross River North District President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has sworn in Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe to represent Cross River North Senatorial District.

Senator Jarigbe took the oath office on Wednesday immediately after the start of plenary.

The oath of office was administered by the Clerk of the Senate, Ibrahim Dauda El-ladan.

His swearing-in comes on the heels of a Court ruling in Calabar on the 30th of July , 2021, which declared Jarigbe winner of the December 5th, 2020, Cross River North Senatorial By-election.

 

Jarigbe is a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and replaces Stephen Odey as the Senator representing Cross River North

