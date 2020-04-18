President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has expressed shock and sadness over the passing of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari.

Senator Lawan condoled with Mallam Kyari’s family , as well as the people of Borno State over the great loss.

The Senate President also condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari over the loss of a very competent, dedicated and loyal aide, who was a pillar in his administration.

The Senate President described Kyari as very deep, firm, focused and unassuming in his national assignment until his death.

In his words-

“He was a man of deep convictions and courage who understood his role and performed it with uncommon dedication and effectiveness.

“He shared the values of President Buhari and his passion for the emancipation of the poor in Nigeria and the all-round development of the country for the benefit of all its people.

“Mallam Kyari played his role well and will always be appreciated, more so now that the Almighty Allah has called time on his earthly sojourn,”.

The Senate President prayed that Allah will accept his soul into aljannah and comfort all who have been left in grief by his passage.