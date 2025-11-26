The Senate has launched a probe into the killing of Brigadier-General Uba Musa and the reported withdrawal of military personnel from the Maga community in Kebbi State shortly before the abduction of schoolgirls earlier this month....

Lawmakers yesterday expressed concern that the removal of troops from the area may have created a security vacuum exploited by the attackers. The Senate resolved to summon top security chiefs to explain the circumstances surrounding the officer’s death and the operational decisions taken before the incident.

The Senate also adopted a series of resolutions aimed at strengthening national security and preventing a recurrence of coordinated attacks across the North-West and North-Central regions.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio is expected to lead the Senate leadership to brief President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the chamber’s deliberations and recommendations.

The briefing, according to parliamentary sources, will focus on enhancing inter-agency intelligence sharing, improving troop deployment strategies, and ensuring rapid response mechanisms in vulnerable communities.

Lawmakers reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the Federal Government in its ongoing efforts to restore security, rescue abducted citizens, and reinforce public confidence in state institutions.