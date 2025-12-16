The Senate on Tuesday directed the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) to investigate the circulation of false reports claiming the deaths of Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon. The resolution followed a motion raised during plenary by Senator ...

The Senate on Tuesday directed the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) to investigate the circulation of false reports claiming the deaths of Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon.

The resolution followed a motion raised during plenary by Senator Titus Zam, who condemned what he described as a dangerous spread of misinformation on social media platforms.

Zam expressed concern over online claims alleging that Akpabio had died in a London hospital, stressing that the Senate President was not only alive but actively presiding over legislative sessions at the time the reports surfaced.

He also drew attention to a similar rumour involving General Gowon, noting that the former Head of State was the subject of death reports on the same day he attended a Christmas carol service in Abuja.

Calling for urgent action, the lawmaker urged authorities to identify and sanction those responsible for originating and amplifying the false narratives, warning that such misinformation poses risks to national stability.

In his response, Akpabio acknowledged the growing trend of fake death reports targeting prominent Nigerians, describing the practice as increasingly common on social media.

He said such platforms had, on several occasions, circulated false reports and even fabricated funeral visuals of public figures who were still alive.

Upholding the motion, the Senate President ordered that the matter be formally referred to the NSA, Nuhu Ribadu, for a comprehensive investigation to uncover the sources of the misinformation.

The directive was adopted unanimously by the Senate following a voice vote.