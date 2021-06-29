The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday declined the request of its Committee on Appropriation to extend the submission of its report on the 2021 Supplementary Budget of N895 billion by one week.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Barau Jibrin had come under Order 43 of the Senate Standing Rules to appeal for more time to complete work on the document in plenary.

But the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, declined, saying the Supplementary Budget does not require too much work.

He therefore directed Senator Barau to do everything possible to submit the report on Wednesday’s plenary session.

Recall that the Supplementary Budget meant to tackle insecurity and health-related issues was last week referred to the appropriations Committee after it passed second reading.