It was another bad day for some criminal elements operating in Kogi State as two kidnappers were gunned down in the early hours of Tuesday while collecting ransom on behalf of their victims from one of the neighboring state.

Following actionable intelligence report, professional hunters in Okehi Local Government Area of the state ambushed the kidnappers who came out in Abobo area behind Nigerian Iron Ore Mining Company, Itakpe to collect the ransom demanded before the release of their victims.

Two of the three kidnappers were killed in the process while one escaped into the bush with gunshot wounds with captives freed in the operation.

Speaking, the Divisional Police Officer, Okehi Local Government Area, Mr Ovanja Yakubu said men of the Nigerian Police in his division have been drafted to join professional hunters to fetch out the third kidnapper dead or alive.

Reacting to the development, the Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, maintained that his position on criminal elements was public knowledge stating that the state cannot accommodate any criminal who wants to deprive the people of their peace.

He said he was elected and sworn-in to protect the lives and property of the people and will ensure such covenant is kept for posterity.

The governor commended the professional hunters and the conventional security agencies in the state for their tireless efforts in rooting out criminal elements from the state.