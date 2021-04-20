The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Muhammad Usman as Commissioner for National Population Commission (NPC).

Usman’s confirmation followed consideration and adoption of a report of the Senate Committee on National Identity and National Population.

Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Saidu Alkali, while presenting the report, said that the nominee possessed the requisite qualifications, integrity, leadership qualities and comportment to discharge his responsibilities.

According to him, Usman’s appointment satisfies the requirements of Section 154(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

Usman was the former Registrar of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, between 2007 and 2012 and a member of African Council on Communication Education.

He is also a member of the Association of Nigeria University Professional Administrators (ANUPA) and Nigeria Institute of Management (NIM).

Usman is also Fellow, Institute of Corporate Administration and Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).