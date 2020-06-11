Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem has been confirmed as the President of the Court of Appeal (PCA) by the Senate.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in a letter urged the Senate to approve the nomination of Justice Dongban-Mensem as the PCA.

“President Muhammadu Buhari, in-line with his constitutional responsibility has sent the nomination of Her Lordship, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, Acting President, Court of Appeal to the Senate for confirmation as President, Court of Appeal.

“Justice Dongban-Mensem is a serving Justice of the Court of Appeal and was recommended, as is the practice, by the National Judicial Council for the nomination by the President” the letter read.