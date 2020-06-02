The senate has confirmed thirty seven nominees for the board of the Federal Character Commission, including the chairman, Muheeba Dankaka.

This was through a voice vote shortly after a report was presented by Danjuma Laah, the chairman of the committee on federal character and inter-governmental affairs.

But before this process, the president of the senate, Ahmed Lawan, read a letter from President Buhari seeking a replacement of a nominee who died.

Daniel James Kolo, the nominee from Kwara, has been replaced by James Gia Kolo, who will be screened by the committee at a later date.

He is the second nominee to have died among those appointed by the president to serve on the board.