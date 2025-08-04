The Senate Committee on Diaspora and Non-Governmental Organizations has condemned the recent protest in Ghana targeting Nigerian nationals, describing it as “unfortunate, unwarranted, and inconsistent with the values of African unity and regional cooperation.” The protest, which has gained wides...

The Senate Committee on Diaspora and Non-Governmental Organizations has condemned the recent protest in Ghana targeting Nigerian nationals, describing it as “unfortunate, unwarranted, and inconsistent with the values of African unity and regional cooperation.”

The protest, which has gained widespread attention through viral footage on social media, showed a group of Ghanaian citizens demanding the expulsion of Nigerians from their country over alleged behavioural concerns.

Reacting to the development, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Diaspora and Non-Governmental Organizations, Senator Aniekan Bassey, called for restraint and reaffirmed the importance of preserving the longstanding diplomatic and socio-cultural ties between Nigeria and Ghana.

“Such actions undermine the spirit of African brotherhood and the fundamental principles of the ECOWAS Protocol on Free Movement. Nigeria and Ghana have a historic obligation to lead the region by example, through peace, dialogue, and mutual respect,” Senator Bassey stated.

The Committee commended the prompt and responsible interventions of the Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu, for engaging relevant diplomatic channels to address the situation constructively.

It also lauded the collaborative efforts of the Nigerian and Ghanaian High Commissions for working in close coordination to de-escalate tensions and reinforce bilateral understanding.

Reassuring the Nigerian community in Ghana, the Senate Committee emphasized that the welfare and protection of Nigerian citizens abroad remain a top priority. It noted that diplomatic engagements between the two countries are already in motion to ensure the rights, safety, and dignity of Nigerians are fully safeguarded.

“The Committee stands in full solidarity with all law-abiding Nigerians residing in Ghana and urges them to remain calm, responsible, and committed to peaceful coexistence while this matter is being addressed through formal diplomatic avenues,” Senator Bassey added.

The Committee also called on Ghanaian authorities to act with fairness and adhere to regional commitments under ECOWAS, particularly those that promote tolerance, integration, and cross-border unity among member states.