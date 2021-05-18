The Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, has again summoned the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Danladi Umar, to appear before the committee on the 7th of June 2020.

The committee had earlier granted the CCT chairman a two weeks grace period to respond to a petition levelled against him over an alleged assault of one Mr. Clement Sagwak, a security guard.

Legal counsel to the Code of conduct tribunal explained that the CCT Chairman will not be able to appear before the committee, due to ill health and sort the lawmakers permission to represent him.

Advertisement

The committee denied his request due to the sensitivity of the matter but offered to allow him appear on a later date.

The committee then extended the public hearing on the matter by another 3 weeks .