Security operatives rescue 9 kidnap victims, kill one Bandit, arrest two others in Kaduna

Nine kidnap victims have been rescued in Kaduna State after joint team of security operatives raided a bandit hideout in Igabi local government area on Friday.

Spokesperson of the Kaduna Police Command, Muhammed Jalige, revealed this in a statement on Saturday.

According to him a bandit was killed by the operatives, two other suspects arrested while many bandits escaped with bullet wounds.

He, explained that the team of security operatives, stormed a forest at Sabon Birni in Igabi Local Government area of the state arround 2pm on the 31st December 2021.

This was following intelligence reports that some victims were being held hostage for ransom by bandits in the said forest.

Eight of the rescued victims have been reunited with their families while the other is still at a medical facility recieving medication.