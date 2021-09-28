Breaking News

Security Forces, Shiites clash in Sulehja, Mararaba in FCT

Latest Breaking News About Shiites in Nigeria: Security Forces, Shiites Clash in Suleja, Mararaba in FCT Traffic Tailback caused by Clash between Security Forces, Shiites in Abuja

Security Forces have dispersed some Shiites members who were reportedly holding a religious walk in Suleja and Mararaba area in commemoration of the suffering of the holy prophet.

Security forces had earlier beefed up security in locations inward Abuja metropolis causing heaving traffic tailback.

But few minutes after, security personnel dispersed the Shiites members who scampered for safety after gunshots were reportedly fired.

Eyewitnesses say a crackdown on the group by security forces to stop the procession may have resulted in injuries.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Nigeria’s COVID-19 death toll crosses 1000 mark

TVCN
Aug 24, 2020

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported 322 new cases of coronavirus overnight, taking…

Customs CG, Col Hammed Ali (rtd) reports in Senate in mufti

TVCN
Mar 16, 2017

Comptroller General of the Customs, Col Hammed Ali (rtd) reported in Senate this morning  in mufti.…

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, heads Anambra APC governorship primaries committee

TVCN
Jun 23, 2021

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee…

Implementation of 7.5% VAT begins February 1 – Minister

TVCN
Jan 17, 2020

The Federal Government will from February 1 begin the implementation of 7.5 per cent Value Added Tax…

TVC News Special Reports

FCT shuts down all schools from Friday over Corona Virus

19 Mar 2020 4.28 pm

The FCT administration has stated that all…

Continue reading

Many feared dead as police, Shi’ites clash in Kano

14 Nov 2016 1.30 pm

The Kano State police and members of the…

Continue reading

Breaking: Police gain access to Senator Dino Melaye’s home in Abuja

28 Dec 2018 2.55 pm

Some policemen have invaded the Abuja residence…

Continue reading