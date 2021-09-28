Security Forces, Shiites clash in Sulehja, Mararaba in FCT

Security Forces have dispersed some Shiites members who were reportedly holding a religious walk in Suleja and Mararaba area in commemoration of the suffering of the holy prophet.

Security forces had earlier beefed up security in locations inward Abuja metropolis causing heaving traffic tailback.

But few minutes after, security personnel dispersed the Shiites members who scampered for safety after gunshots were reportedly fired.

Eyewitnesses say a crackdown on the group by security forces to stop the procession may have resulted in injuries.