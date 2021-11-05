Security Forces rescue abducted UNIABUJA lecturers, family members – CP

Police and Troops in a joint security operation have rescued the kidnapped UNIABUJA Lecturers and members of their families who were abducted on Monday morning.

Leaders of the Operation say the strategy of a pursuit was to bring the advancing bandits under pressure to abandon their captives.

This eventually paid off as confirmed by the Commissioner of Police FCT police Command, Sunday Babaji, to TVC news

The Fct Police Command has also confirmed the rescue of the victims in a Press Statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh.

The command said more details will be released to the public soon.