Breaking News

Security Forces rescue abducted UNIABUJA lecturers, family members – CP

Latest Breaking News About UNIABUJA abduction: Police, Troops rescue abducted lecturers, family members - CP FCT Police Command Headquarters

Police and Troops in a joint security operation have rescued the kidnapped UNIABUJA Lecturers and members of their families who were abducted on Monday morning.

Leaders of the Operation say the strategy of a pursuit was to bring the advancing bandits under pressure to abandon their captives.

This eventually paid off as confirmed by the Commissioner of Police FCT police Command, Sunday Babaji, to TVC news

The Fct Police Command has also confirmed the rescue of the victims in a Press Statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh.

The command said more details will be released to the public soon.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Alleged medical negligence Peju ugbomas family, lawyers hold news conference in Lagos

TVCN
May 18, 2021

The family of the late adepeju ugboma has engages the legal services of Olisa Agbakoba and Primera Africa…

Erring police officer must face consequences of his actions – Lagos CP

TVCN
Oct 6, 2020

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Hakeem Odumosu says any erring police officer in the…

CCT rules Justice Walter Onnoghen is guilty, bans him from office for ten years

TVCN
Apr 18, 2019

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has found Justice Walter Onnoghen guilty (more…)

China president, Xi pledges sincerity for peaceful reunification

TVCN
Jan 3, 2019

China President, Xi Jinping has expressed the utmost sincerity and greatest (more…)

TVC News Special Reports

Police arrest 40 for various offences in Abuja

28 Feb 2021 8.32 pm

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command…

Continue reading

Gunmen abduct renowned businessman in Makurdi, Benue

25 Jul 2020 1.45 pm

The Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has…

Continue reading

Gunmen kidnap nine persons, including a boy in Abuja

08 Oct 2019 12.09 pm

Nine persons, including a 12-year-old boy…

Continue reading