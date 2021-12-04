Secondary School student beats teacher to death in Abraka

The Police in Delta are on the trail of student of Erhimu Secondary School, Abraka, Ethiope East local government area of Delta State, Michael Ogbeife, who allegedly killed a staff of the school, Mr Joseph Ossai, after a fight broke out between them.

Confirming the incident, the police public relations officer, Edafe Bright says the late teacher who was in charge of Agricultural Science and Biology in the school had flogged the younger sister the student, miss Promise Ogbeife who was involved in a dispute with her classmate.

According to sources from the school, Michael angrily left the school’s premises after his sister was flogged, returned back and headed straight to the staff room for a fight with the teacher.

Some sources alleged that the suspect went home to get a charm before the fight.

The teacher, Mr. Ossai is said to have collapsed after punches from the 15 year old student that left him with a bleeding nose and blood gushing out from his mouth.

He was rushed to a private hospital in the community and then to the government hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Reacting to the incidence, the school’s proprietor, Mr. Erhimu, said he was yet to get the full details on the matter, as he was not around when the ugly incidence happened.