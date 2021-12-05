Governor Sanni Bellio mourns General Wushishi

Niger state Governor and Chairman North Central Governors Forum Abubakar Sani Bello has sympathized with the people of Wushishi Local government, Kontagora Emirate and the entire Nigerlites over the death of an elder statesman Gen. Mohammed Inuwa Wushishi (Rtd).

Governor Sani Bello in a condolence message, described late Gen. Wushishi as a perfect gentleman, Father, Soldier and an administrator of high ethics and impeccable morality.

The Governor maintained that even after active service, late Gen. Wushishi continued to offer useful counsel that helped in the development of the society.

He said the death of Gen. Wushishi has created a vacuum that can only be filled by Allah pointing out that the society will miss his wise counsels which are most needed now in overcoming the numerous challenges that have bedevilled Nigeria in general.

Late Gen. Wushishi was born on the 1st January 1940 in Wushishi , Wushishi local government area of Niger state.

He attended the Bida Provincial Secondary School between 1955 and 1960, Mons Officer Cadet School Aldershot United Kingdom (UK) from 1961 to 1962 after which he proceeded to Nigerian Military Training College in 1963, Staff College Camberly UK in 1972 and US Army War College 1978 to 1979.

Based on his meritorious service to the nation, late Gen Wushishi received several honours and awards including Commander of the Order of the Niger (CFR) in 1981, decorated with Republic Medal (RM), Defence Service Medal (DSM), Nigerian Crisis Medal, National Service Medal, United Nations Medal for service in The Congo (Zaite) in 1961.

Late Gen. Wushishi who died at a London based hospital, at the age of 81, is survived by his wife Kande Muhammadu Wushishi and 7 children including the Former Commissioner for investment in the last administration in Niger state Kabiru Muhammadu Wushishi.