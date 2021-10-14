Breaking News

SEC partners EFCC to curb financial crimes in capital market

SEC partners EFCC to curb financial crimes in capital market

The Securities and Exchange Commission has engaged personnel from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in capital market training in order to combat financial crimes in the capital market.

Stephen Falomo, Director, SEC, Lagos Zonal Office, stated during a one-day training titled “Enlightenment Programme on the Capital Market and the Investigation of Capital Market Complaints” held at the Conference Room of the EFCC Lagos Zonal Command that the training was one of the SEC’s strategies to drive market development while also sharing knowledge with the EFCC to achieve a well-regulated market that is dynamic, fair, and equitable.

The particular enlightenment program, according to Mr. Falomo, is intended at informing EFCC personnel about the workings of the Capital Market in general and strengthening the investigative abilities you may need to address Capital Market-related complaints.

Earlier in his remarks, Ahmed Ghali, the EFCC Zonal Commander for Lagos, highlighted the existing connection between the two agencies and urged the attendees to make the most of the training.

According to him, “I assure you that the facilitators will throw light on a number of capital market matters, where you may be having challenges.”

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

War crimes: Donald Trump considers cases deserving presidential pardon

TVCN
May 25, 2019

U.S. President Donald Trump said he is considering pardons for two or three American soldiers charged…

NSCDC pledges collaboration with Benue govt to fight crime

TVCN
Aug 29, 2019

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp in Benue state has promised the government that it will…

Senate urges FG to compensate states affected by violence with 1% VAT

TVCN
Nov 24, 2020

The Senate has urged the Federal Government to compensate the states affected by the massive destruction…

We have checkmated Terrorism – DHQ

TVCN
Jan 11, 2021

The Defence Headquarters says the armed forces of Nigeria have done well in the fight against terrorism…

TVC News Special Reports

Court shifts re-arraignment of Orji Uzor Kalu to June 7th

02 Feb 2021 10.47 am

The re-arraignment of Former Abia state…

Continue reading

SERAP urges Buhari to address Nigerians on seized N13bn ownership

16 Apr 2017 9.26 pm

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability…

Continue reading

Again, Magu begs UK to extradite ex- Minister Diezani

17 Feb 2020 10.10 pm

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial…

Continue reading