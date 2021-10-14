SEC partners EFCC to curb financial crimes in capital market

The Securities and Exchange Commission has engaged personnel from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in capital market training in order to combat financial crimes in the capital market.

Stephen Falomo, Director, SEC, Lagos Zonal Office, stated during a one-day training titled “Enlightenment Programme on the Capital Market and the Investigation of Capital Market Complaints” held at the Conference Room of the EFCC Lagos Zonal Command that the training was one of the SEC’s strategies to drive market development while also sharing knowledge with the EFCC to achieve a well-regulated market that is dynamic, fair, and equitable.

The particular enlightenment program, according to Mr. Falomo, is intended at informing EFCC personnel about the workings of the Capital Market in general and strengthening the investigative abilities you may need to address Capital Market-related complaints.

Earlier in his remarks, Ahmed Ghali, the EFCC Zonal Commander for Lagos, highlighted the existing connection between the two agencies and urged the attendees to make the most of the training.

According to him, “I assure you that the facilitators will throw light on a number of capital market matters, where you may be having challenges.”