Breaking News

Sea incursion ravages Ayetoro community again as residents lament

Latest Breaking News About Ayetoro Ocean surge: Sea incursion ravages Ayetoro community in Ondo as residents lament Ayetoro Community ravaged by floods

The people of Ayetoro, a coastal community in Ilaje local government area of Ondo state have again sent a save-our- soul letter to the Federal and state governments over persistent ocean surge ravaging the community.

Again in the early hours of Sunday, the ravaging sea incursion affected the community

The incident, which occurred around 5.am, the people said destroyed buildings and property worth millions of naira.

They added that the latest attack has displaced many residents of the community.

 

Spokesperson of the community, Prince victor Akinluwa said the current situation is unbearable for the people.

He urged the Ondo State Government and President Muhammudu Buhari to urgently come to their rescue.

He said, “We are helpless, we have not received any assistance from Ondo state government , we’ve not even heard anything from them lately.

“We have been neglected and abandoned to suffer this horrible catastrophe without a move to come to our side”.

He urged stakeholders in the Niger Delta to prevail on both Federal and state governments to assist the people of Ayetoro.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

UK Court orders P&ID to make interim payment of £1.5m to Nigeria

TVCN
Sep 10, 2020

A UK court has ordered the Process and Industrial Developments Limited (P&ID) to make interim payment…

LASG begins registration of primary school pupils into govt-owned schools across state

TVCN
May 30, 2021

Lagos State Government has commenced the registration of primary school pupils into government-owned…

Nigeria records 83 new cases of COVID-19

TVCN
Apr 9, 2021

Nigeria's total number of COVID-19 infections has risen to 163,581 after the Centre for Disease Control…

Presidential Election Results in Ondo state – APC – 241, 769; PDP – 275, 901

TVCN
Feb 25, 2019

TVC News Special Reports

PDP tackles Ondo Govt over hike in UNIMED fees

PDP tackles Ondo Govt over hike in UNIMED fees

07 Nov 2021 3.22 pm

The Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo State…

Continue reading

Ondo Varsity Shut Amidst Cases Of Robbery, Rape By Gunmen

26 Jun 2021 11.35 am

Report says the Olusegun Agagu University…

Continue reading
Latest Breaking News About Ondo State: Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu presents 2022 budget to State House of Assembly

Akeredolu presents 2022 budget before state assembly

28 Sep 2021 6.46 pm

Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu…

Continue reading