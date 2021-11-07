Sea incursion ravages Ayetoro community again as residents lament

The people of Ayetoro, a coastal community in Ilaje local government area of Ondo state have again sent a save-our- soul letter to the Federal and state governments over persistent ocean surge ravaging the community.

Again in the early hours of Sunday, the ravaging sea incursion affected the community

The incident, which occurred around 5.am, the people said destroyed buildings and property worth millions of naira.

They added that the latest attack has displaced many residents of the community.

Spokesperson of the community, Prince victor Akinluwa said the current situation is unbearable for the people.

He urged the Ondo State Government and President Muhammudu Buhari to urgently come to their rescue.

He said, “We are helpless, we have not received any assistance from Ondo state government , we’ve not even heard anything from them lately.

“We have been neglected and abandoned to suffer this horrible catastrophe without a move to come to our side”.

He urged stakeholders in the Niger Delta to prevail on both Federal and state governments to assist the people of Ayetoro.