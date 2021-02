Nigeria’s newly appointed Service Chiefs have appeared before the Senate’s Committee on Defence for screening.

Those who appeared before the committee are Chief of Defence Staff, Major-General Lucky Irabor, Chief of Army Staff, Major-General Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo and Chief Air Staff, Air-Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao.

President Muhammadu Buhari forwarded their names to the Senate for confirmation barely a week after their appointment.