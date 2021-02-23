The Lagos State Judicial Panel on Restitution For Victims of SARs Related Abuses and Other Matters has summoned the Inspector General Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu to appear before it over a case of alleged Police brutality and aggravated assault on a 76 year old Petitioner, Adewanle Adewuyi who is now bedridden.

Prince Adewuyi told the panel through his lawyer Debo Adeleke how the Police allegedly forcefully took over and destroyed his vast land on December 17, 2013 measuring six hectares, which is about 26 acres at Age Mowo Village, near Badagry in Lagos, valued at over 800 million naira.

He said the Police also failed to heed the recommendation of the Citizens Mediation Centre, Lagos in 2016 and 2017 where it was found that the police had no right to invade the commercial farm and to allow the petitioner to repossess it.

At it’s hearing in Tuesday, Mr. Adeleke urged the judicial panel to summon the IGP, as well as the Assistant Inspector General of Police (Co-operative), Commissioner of Police (Legal), and the Surveyor General of Lagos State within seven days to state their own side of the story.

the police counsel, Cyril Ejiofor urged the panel to allow him report back to the headquarters on the latest development.

chairman of the panel, retired justice Doris Okuwobi granted the prayers of the Petitioner’s counsel and adjourned the matter to March 31 for possible report of settlement among the parties.