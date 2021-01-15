Scottish clubs, Celtic and Rangers are ready to compete for the transfer of Nigeria forward Taiwo Awoniyi.

Awoniyi is currently on loan at Bundesliga club Union Berlin from Liverpool.

The 23-year-old has scored five goals and recorded two assists in 14 league appearances for the German club this season.

Celtic and Rangers are leading the chase for the forward, who has caught the attention of a number of clubs in Europe. Liverpool are now considering a sale as they could pocket more than five million pounds for his value.