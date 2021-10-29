Breaking News

Scores of Bandits killed, hideouts destroyed in Kaduna

Scores of bandits have been reportedly killed and their camps destroyed by the troops of the Nigerian Military in a clearance operation carried out in Igabi and Chikun Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

The troops also reported that the wife of a notorious bandit was arrested together with their spiritual leader in a Chikun Local Government Area.

Some Items recovered from them include motorcycles, AK47 rifles, rounds of ammunition and hard drugs.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Friday, said the clearance operations were conducted in Faka, Katuka, Barebari and Maguzawa general areas, spanning Chikun and Igabi LGAs.

According to him, an unconfirmed number of bandits were killed by a Nigerian Air Force attack helicopter after they were sighted on the high ground across the Maguzawa River.

