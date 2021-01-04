The Enugu State government has announced January 18, 2021, as resumption date for all schools in the state.

The decision was reached at a meeting between the Ministry and major stakeholders in the state education sector.

The state ministry of education disclosed this on Monday in a statement by the State Commissioner for Education, Professor Uche Eze.

Professor Eze urged schools in the state to ensure full compliance with the NCDC guidelines for the containment of coronavirus.

In a related development, the State government has suspended the annual prayer session. The prayer session marks the commencement of work for the state civil service in the New Year.

The cancellation is part of measures to contain the second wave of COVID-19.pandemic.