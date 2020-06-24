Millions of childen in France have returned to school after more than than three months of homeschooling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As France entered a new phase of de-confinement on Monday, all pupils in primary and secondary schools up to the age of 15 were able to return following a gradual reopening in recent weeks.

On the first day of school, both children and parents adapted to new rules, as parents were not allowed inside and have to practice social distancing while lining up.

For elementary schools, there are no strict rules apart from kids washing their hands every hour. All children over 11 years old, however, will need to keep a social distance of at least one meter and will have to wear face masks.

French schools closed on March 16, a day before the country’s nationwide lockdown began due to the COVID-19 outbreak.