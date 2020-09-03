Zamfara state Governor, Bello Matawalle has appealed to Nigerians traveling abroad to be careful in dealing with other passengers onboard.

The governor made the appeal when he received Ibrahim Abubakar, a native of the state who was arrested in Jedda in 2017 after authorities discovered illegal drugs in his bag.

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is one of the countries with a zero tolerance for consumption and trafficking of hard drugs.

Ibrahim Abubakar a native of Zamfara State was arrested in Jedda, Saudi Arabia in 2017, but after a series of court proceedings, the appellate court dismissed his case due to the failure of prosecution’s counsel to prove the case.

He arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport Abuja after his travails where he was recieved by top government officials and family members who came down from Gusau to receive him.

Ibrahim commended the Federal and Zamfara state Governments for their support during his trials, his families and friends too could not hide their feelings.

A delegation from Nigerians in Diaspora Commission and Zamfara state Government had earlier visited Saudi Arabia to secure the release of Ibrahim Abubakar.

The three persons who planted the drugs in Ibrahim’ s bag while on board were earlier arrested and have confessed to the crime.

Ibrahim was appointed senior Special Assistant to the Zamfara state governor and has been reunited with his family.