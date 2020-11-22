Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister has said he was confident that Joe Biden’s incoming U.S. administration would pursue policies that help regional stability and that any discussions with it would lead to strong cooperation.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud made the statement in a virtual interview on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders Summit, which his country is hosting.

He said the two countries have had good relations for more than 75 years adding any discussions with the Biden administration “will lead to strong cooperation.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud added that it would be “entirely appropriate” for the United States to designate the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in Yemen as a foreign terrorist organisation.