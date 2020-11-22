The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged the Police and other relevant security services to fish out the killers of the Party’s Nasarawa State Chairman, Mr. Philip Shekwor who was reportedly abducted from his residence in Lafia, the state capital, on Saturday night and found dead on Sunday.

The party in a statement issued on Sunday by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena said the APC condoles with the late Shekwor’s immediate family, the Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, the State Working Committee, supporters and members over the shocking killing. We pray the Almighty God grants all that grieve the strength to bear this loss and also grant the late Shekwo eternal rest.

The party added that a thorough investigation by the police and other relevant security service be conducted to quickly fish out the sponsors and perpetrators of this evil, heinous and barbaric crime and made to face the full weight of the law.