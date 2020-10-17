Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has paid a condolence visit to the widow of Okechuckwu Iloamauzor, victim of gun shots during Monday’s #ENDSARS protests.
The deceased, a driver, was found dead on Monday after officers opened fire on protesters demanding an end to police brutality in the country.
The governor, who visited the Iloamuzor residence in the company of Moyosore Onigbanjo, Attorney-General of Lagos, assured Ngozi and the family of justice.
