Governor Babjide Sanwo- Olu has described Tuesday evening as the toughest night of our lives.

He revealed this on his twitter handle after he concluded visits to hospitals with victims of the unfortunate shooting incident at Lekki.

This is the toughest night of our lives as forces beyond our direct control have moved to make dark notes in our history, but we will face it and come out stronger. I've just concluded visits to hospitals with victims of this unfortunate shooting incident at Lekki . pic.twitter.com/r5idAn9Pxw — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) October 21, 2020

He assured citizens that the state and federal govt will get to the root of the incident.

The governor also said that he will address the state in a broadcast this morning.

Meanwhile, the shooting of unarmed citizens at the Lekki tollgate is already generating international reaction.

Hillary Clinton On her twitter handle has called on President Muhammadu buhari to end the killing of innocent protesters.

Super star Rihanna has also joined to condemn the attack on Nigerian protesters on Tuesday evening.