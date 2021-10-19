Breaking News

Sanwo-Olu meets artist Boda Taiye Oniyakuya, receives funny Portrait of himself

Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday received Taiwo Osinowo (Aka Boda Taiye Oniyakuya), who did a funny painting of the Governor and posted it on his Instagram page (@bodataiye_oniyakuya),

The post got a reaction from the Governor and thereafter invited him for a honour.

The governor received the painting at the Lagos Youth Symposium event that was held at the LTV Blue Roof Agidingbi, Ikeja.

Speaking at the event shortly after he was invited by the governor, “Broda Taiye” said he got a lot of funny messages warning him not to go and meet the Governor, but he is happy that the Governor he met is a good and a humble man,

He thanked the Governor for the opportunity, prayed for Mr Governor, Lagos State and Nigeria in general. Mr Governor said this is a way to encourage creativity among Young people.

 

