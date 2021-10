Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu today, Sunday held a welcome event and prayer for the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The event held at Marina had in attendance all elected office holders, political appointees in Lagos.

Also present at the event are, Speaker of the house of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, members of the state House Executive Council, Governor’s Advisory Council and all council chairmen.