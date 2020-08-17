Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat have paid visit to the family of former Chieftain of the All progressives congress, Lanre Razak who died yesterday.

The governor who described the death of the late 74-year old politician as a rude shock, was seen signing the condolence register during his visit to the family of the deceased.

Mr Rasak died yesterday morning at Reddington Hospital due to an undisclosed ailment.

Before his death, Chief Razak, was the Balogun of Epe land.