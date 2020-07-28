Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described a former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, as a passionate Lagosian whose contribution to the progress of our state can not be minimized.
The governor, in a series of tweets, joined other well wishers to celebrate the former minister as he clocked 60.
He wrote: “I heartily rejoice with Senator Musiliu Obanikoro on the joyous occasion of his 60th birthday. Senator Obanikoro is a passionate Lagosian whose contribution to the progress of our state can not be minimized.
“He has always been part of the progressive forces in Lagos. He served as a Commissioner and later as a Minister and High Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I join all well wishers to wish Senator Obanikoro many happy returns in good health.”
Mr Obanikoro served as Senator for Lagos State from 2003–2007, and was later appointed High Commissioner to Ghana. He served as the Minister of State for Defence during 2014.