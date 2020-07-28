Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described a former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, as a passionate Lagosian whose contribution to the progress of our state can not be minimized.

The governor, in a series of tweets, joined other well wishers to celebrate the former minister as he clocked 60.

He wrote: “I heartily rejoice with Senator Musiliu Obanikoro on the joyous occasion of his 60th birthday. Senator Obanikoro is a passionate Lagosian whose contribution to the progress of our state can not be minimized.