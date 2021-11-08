Breaking News

Sanwo-Olu emerges winner of 2020 Zik Prize for Good Governance

Sanwo-Olu emerges winner of 2020 Zik Prize for Good Governance

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has emerged winner of the Year 2020 Zik Prize for Good Governance.

The event was organized by Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre, Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu emerges winner of 2020 Zik Prize for Good Governance

Sharing the news on his Instagram handle, Governor Sanwo-Olu wrote;

“It was a humbling experience for me last night, as I emerged winner of the Year 2020 Zik Prize for Good Governance.

“This prestigious event was organized by the Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre, in honour of the late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, a foremost former Nigerian President.

“My sincere appreciation goes to the organizers and everyone who voted for me to receive this award.

 

 

Sanwo-Olu emerges winner of 2020 Zik Prize for Good Governance

Sanwo-Olu emerges winner of 2020 Zik Prize for Good Governance

 

“Such honor constantly serves as reminders that though one may be misunderstood as a leader who has the best of intentions for the citizens he has chosen to serve at heart, we must not be discouraged. Rather, we must continue to work the talk. Thank You, and have a blessed week everyone.”

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Military procures arms and ammunition from Slovakia

TVCN
May 21, 2019

The Nigerian Army has taken delivery of a cache of arms and ammunition meant for the fight against insurgency…

APC displays data of Obaseki, others ahead of primaries

TVCN
Jun 11, 2020

This edition of #JH dissects Edo APC governorship primaries and issues arising. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NET8rFKRZPs&feature=youtu.be

North-Korea-Missile-Concern

North Korean nuclear program a grave concern: U.N. watchdog

TVCN
Sep 3, 2017

The United Nations nuclear watchdog on Sunday called North Korea’s nuclear program a “grave concern”…

BREAKING: Suspected Boko Haram members attack Michika town

TVCN
Mar 18, 2019

Adamawa state commissioner for Information and strategy, Ahmad Sajoh has confirmed attack on Michaka…

TVC News Special Reports

We expected the rise of COVID-19 cases – Sanwo-Olu

27 Jun 2020 1.29 pm

Continue reading

Sanwo-Olu shuts markets across Lagos over coronavirus

24 Mar 2020 7.01 pm

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu…

Continue reading

BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu appoints Olaleye as LASPOTECH Rector

23 Nov 2020 5.20 pm

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu…

Continue reading