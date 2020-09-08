Lagos State Governor, Bbajide Sanwo-Olu has approved a 33% increment for all State Pensioners under the Defined Benefits Scheme (PAY AS YOU GO) with effect from the 1st January, 2020.

The governor also approved the payment of a balance of 25% rent allowance for officers on GL 07 and above who had retired from May 2000 to August 2004.

The commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions, Ajibola Ponnle, disclosed this during a recent meeting with the members of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners.

Mrs Ajoibola added that both the increment and payment of the arrears will take effect from September, 2020, in a bid to meet up with the harmonisation exercise for the pensioners.

She said: “Since his assumption of Office, governor Sanwo-Olu has paid a total sum of ₦1.893billion to Pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme, adding that all monthly pensions are paid as at when due without exception.

“All retirement bond certificates for June 2020 have been released to the Pension Fund Administrators for onward transmission to beneficiaries.”

She reiterated that the government is determined to ensure that pensioners’ rights are paid promptly while beneficiaries will continue to enjoy the dividends of democracy in the State.