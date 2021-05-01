Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved 10 hectares of land in Idera, Ibeju Lekki, and Badagry for workers housing schemes.

He thereafter handed over the title documents to chairmen of Nigeria Labour Congress NLC and Trade Union Congress (TUC) at an elaborate event organised to commemorate Workers’ Day.

The two housing schemes will be built by the labour unions with funds from Federal Mortgage Bank.

The Ministry of Housing will supervise the project. Also, the labour unions will now have a befitting secretariat to aid their operations, the Governor said.

The event, with the theme: “COVID-19 Pandemic, Social and Economic Crises: Challenges for Jobs, Social Protection and Peoples’ Welfare”, was held at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan in the state.

“In the past year, we took a major step in promoting workers’ welfare by revising the 2020 Budget to accommodate the social and economic impact of COVID-19 and to prioritise spending and investment that fulfilled the two primary goals of keeping our people alive and helping.”