A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP has emerged in Zamfara state. The faction known as True PDP emerged following what the members described as unfair treatment by the Tukur Danfulani led party in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Gusau, the factional chairman of the party known as True PDP Bilyaminu Aliyu Badarawa said the decision to create a faction of the party is to rescue the PDP from collapse in Zamfara state

He said the True PDP will embrace all members and treat all as Equal irrespective of any differences

They accused the PDP Chairman Tukur Danfulani for running the party Affairs as an individual organization and has no time for other officials of the party

They also expelled the Tukur Danfulani led executives from the party.

Advertisement

“From today 30th April I am the PDP Chairman in Zamfara state” Badarawa said

“All correspondences of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Zamfara state should be addressed to the True PDP Secretariat.

Bilyaminu Badarawa said they have communicated the development to the Peoples Democratic Party North-West Zone and the National office of the party

According to him, they have worked hard to ensure that party remains relevant in the state since the year 2013 but when the party clinched power six years later they were abandoned.

Reacting on the matter, the state Secretary of the Party Ibrahim Umar Dan-Galadima said the Tukur Danfulani led party in Zamfara is not aware of any faction of the PDP, noting that the party in Zamfara is a one united family

Advertisement

He described the True PDP faction as a childs play who do not know what politics is all about

Dan-Galadima noted that they are yet to receive official notice regarding the emergence of the factional party from the Zonal or National Headquarters of the PDP.

The thirty seven year Zamfara based politician and Chairman of the True PDP faction commend Governor Bello Matawalle for his doggedness in tackling banditry and other crime in Zamfara and the North-West region.