Samuel Eto’o is new Cameroon football Chief

Former Cameroonian international, Samuel Eto’o Fils has been voted as the new president of the Cameroon Football Federation (CFF).

Samuel Eto’o won the election as president into the board of West African nation’s football governing body FECAFOOT 2021 General elections held on Saturday.

The 40-year-old defeated incumbent Seidou Mbombo Njoya in the FECAFOOT presidential elections which took place at the Monte Febe Hotel in Yaounde.

Eto’o is the all-time top scorer for Cameroon with 56 goals in 118 matches.

The role as football chief in the country set to host January’s Africa Cup of Nations became vacant when the incumbent Seidou Mbombo Njoya saw his tenure canceled by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Cameroon will host the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations from January 9 to February 7, 2022.