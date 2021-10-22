Breaking News

Sagamu traders protest delay in reconstruction of burnt Sabo market

Displaced traders at the Sabo Market, Sagamu, in Ogun state, are protesting the delay by the state government in completing the reconstruction of the market.

More than three thousands of them were affected by early morning fire in January last year, but the reconstructed shops is far less than required number.

The market was razed on January 28, 2020, leaving properties worth millions of naira destroyed.

In January this year, the traders embarked on protest and shut all shops in the town to demand reconstruction of the market.

Few months later, the shops are reconstructed by the Government and ready for allocation. But the traders expressed concern that the development has potentials of plunging the market into crisis due to shortage of shops as only 188 out of 3000 traders will benefit.

In his reaction, the Chairman of Sagamu Local Government, said the 188 shops are part of the first phase of the reconstruction, noting the government is ready to provide enough shops for the traders at the market.

Although, the Government say the reconstruction project will come in batches, traders are lamenting that waiting for another one year in the sun may be hazardous to their heath.

They appealed to the Governor to intervene and ensure that those handling the project speed-up action.

 

