Sadique Abubakar hands over to Amao as new Chief of Air Staff

26 mins ago

Court sacks APC lawmaker, declares PDP winner in Kogi

14 mins ago

Solskjaer slams racists who attacked Martial, Tuanzebe after United Loss

39 mins ago

Police foil robbery attack in Sokoto, residents allegedly kill one suspect

1 hour ago

Reps threaten to arrest any group breaching peace within NASS complex

1 hour ago

FG flags off distribution of relief items to 2000 IDPs in 4 Zamfara LGAs.

3 hours ago

Olonisakin hands over to Irabor as new CDS

3 hours ago

Presidency raises the alarm again over alleged smear campaign against President Buhari

3 hours ago

Court sentences man to 25 years imprisonment for defilement

3 hours ago

Thomas Tuchel starts Chelsea tenure with frustrating draw

4 hours ago

Former Chief of the Air Staff calls for support for successor

4 hours ago

Oyo bans all non-essential movement during environmental sanitation

4 hours ago

Video: Nigerian Returnees from Saudi Arabia reject quarantine

5 hours ago
No Result
View All Result
Friday, January 29, 2021
Livestream
Advertise Here
No Result
View All Result

Sadique Abubakar hands over to Amao as new Chief of Air Staff

January 29, 2021
in News, Nigeria
2 min read

Sadique Abubakar has handed over to the newly appointed Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao.

The event which took place at the headquarters of the Nigerian Air Force, was attended by the new CAS and other top ranking officers.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Marshal Abubakar (retd) thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, cabinet members and the entire officers, airmen and airwomen of the Nigerian Air Force.

His words: ‘My family & I wish to express our sincere gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari; all members of the current FG Administration & the entire officers, airmen & airwomen of the Nigerian Air Force for the immense support that enabled us succeed during my tenure as CAS.

Advertisement

‘I also wish to thank all Nigerians for their support, especially all who sent messages of congratulations & goodwill on the occasion of my retirement from the Service. I pray that the Almighty God grants you success in all your various endeavours.

“I urge you all to extend even greater support to my successor, AVM Oladayo Amao, a fine senior officer, experienced fighter pilot and innovative leader, who I believe will add significant value to what we have been able to do over the past few years.

“In line with my mantra, which states that “in the race to add value to our society & secure our communities, there is no finishing line”, I pledge to continue to do my utmost, even in retirement, to ensure the peace & prosperity of a united Nigeria. Thank you all & God bless,” Abubakar said.

Advertisement

Responding, the newly appointed Chief of Air Force, Oladayo Amao, thanked the outgoing CAS and promised to build on existing progress recorded.

Tags:

Related Posts




No Result
View All Result

© 2020 TVC News
First with Breaking News
All Rights Reserved

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In

Add New Playlist

quality online essay writing service