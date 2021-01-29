Sadique Abubakar hands over to Amao as new Chief of Air Staff

Sadique Abubakar has handed over to the newly appointed Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao.

The event which took place at the headquarters of the Nigerian Air Force, was attended by the new CAS and other top ranking officers.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Marshal Abubakar (retd) thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, cabinet members and the entire officers, airmen and airwomen of the Nigerian Air Force.

His words: ‘My family & I wish to express our sincere gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari; all members of the current FG Administration & the entire officers, airmen & airwomen of the Nigerian Air Force for the immense support that enabled us succeed during my tenure as CAS.

Advertisement

‘I also wish to thank all Nigerians for their support, especially all who sent messages of congratulations & goodwill on the occasion of my retirement from the Service. I pray that the Almighty God grants you success in all your various endeavours.

“I urge you all to extend even greater support to my successor, AVM Oladayo Amao, a fine senior officer, experienced fighter pilot and innovative leader, who I believe will add significant value to what we have been able to do over the past few years.

“In line with my mantra, which states that “in the race to add value to our society & secure our communities, there is no finishing line”, I pledge to continue to do my utmost, even in retirement, to ensure the peace & prosperity of a united Nigeria. Thank you all & God bless,” Abubakar said.

Advertisement

Responding, the newly appointed Chief of Air Force, Oladayo Amao, thanked the outgoing CAS and promised to build on existing progress recorded.