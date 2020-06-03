The South Korean Government says it has decided to resume dispute settlement proceedings over Japan’s export controls, saying the two sides failed to make progress over talks to resolve the trade disputes rooted in wartime history.

The government’s decision comes 11 months after Japan intensified its controls on exports to South Korea in July 2019

In July, Japan imposed curbs on exports to South Korea on three materials used to make semiconductors and displays, threatening a pillar of the South Korean economy and the global supply chain of tech components.

South Korea in September complained to the World Trade Organization over Japan’s move, but in November suspended the proceedings for further talks.

Japan’s deputy trade minister, Na Seung-sik earlier noted that it is in dialogue with South Korea on export controls, declining to elaborate further.